Hyderabad’s skyline takes center stage in Lava Mobiles’ 2024 promo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 03:29 PM

Hyderabad: Lava Mobiles, a prominent mobile brand, has sparked a buzz on social media by incorporating the iconic Hyderabad skyline in their New Year 2024 promotional video. The video, which featured the city’s panoramic view, triggered comments from Hyderabadis on X.

Among the various comments, residents expressed a mix of pride and amusement at seeing their city showcased in the advertisement. Twitter users remarked, “Our Hyderabad,” and pinpointed specific landmarks within the skyline, such as the skyview building near the biodiversity park.

However, some netizens also humorously noted that the advertisement seemed to highlight the building more than the mobile phones themselves. One Twitter user humorously remarked, “It looks like the promotion of the building more than the phone.”

https://x.com/LavaMobile/status/1741839186749980850?s=20

The use of Hyderabad’s skyline by Lava Mobiles has captured the attention of locals, with some expressing a sense of ownership over the city’s landmarks. One tweet stated, “hamara Hyderabad ka building istemal karra ad ke liye” (They’re using Hyderabad’s building for their ad).

The Hyderabad skyline, with its striking buildings and a mix of old-world charm and modern design, remains a source of pride for its residents.