Hyderabad draw with Karnataka in Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Captain K Himateja hit an unbeaten 166 while P Aman Rao scored 105 as Hyderabad took three points by virtue of first innings lead after drawing their match against Karnataka on the fourth day in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy

Hyderabad: Captain K Himateja hit an unbeaten 166 while P Aman Rao scored 105 as Hyderabad took three points by virtue of first innings lead after drawing their match against Karnataka on the fourth day in the BCCI Men’s Under-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy at SDNRW Ground in Mysuru, on Wednesday.

After taking a slender first innings lead, Hyderabad declared their innings after posting 353/5 in 96.2 overs. Himateja remained unbeaten in his 272-ball essay which was laced with 16 boundaries and three sixes. Opener Aman Rao hit 14 boundaries and a six as he and Himateja added 139 runs for the third wicket. First-innings centurion Ilyaan Sathani scored a 93-ball unbeaten 50. Later, Karnataka were at 29/1 when the captains agreed a draw.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 294 & 353/5 in 96.2 overs (P Aman Rao 105, K Himateja 166 no, Ilyaan Sathani 50no; Paras Gurbax Arya 2/117) drew with Karnataka 281 & 29/1 in 18 overs.