Aaditya Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Bal Thackeray

Earlier on February 9, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded Bharat Ratna for the founder of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray who passed away in 2012.

By ANI Published Date - 11 February 2024, 11:01 PM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday demanded Balasaheb Thackeray for the founder of Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray and accused the BJP of forgetting the friendship and contribution of Balasaheb Thackeray.

“Yes we want (Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray). BJP has forgotten friendship and contribution otherwise they would not have been behaving like this with our party and Uddhav Thackeray,” Aaditya Thackeray told reporters.

“Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and S Swaminathan, father of the Indian Green Revolution, were posthumously awarded Bharat Ratna. S Swaminathan passed away just a few months ago. A scientist who achieved so much should have received this honour during his lifetime. Anyway,” Raj Thackeray posted on X.

“Now that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre has shown political generosity by honouring PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and Pranab Mukherjee a few years ago, they must show the same generosity and declare Balasaheb Thackeray ‘Bharat Ratna’ as well,” he said.

“A prominent cartoonist of this country and a unique leader who kindled the pride of all Hindus across the country deserves this honour. It will be a moment of jubilation for me, and others like me who have inherited Balasaheb’s thoughts,” he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray. The central government announced five names for the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian award, this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that former PMs Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

Along with them, MS Swaminathan also known as the father of the green revolution will also be awarded the country’s highest civilian award. The government also bestowed the honour on veteran BJP leader LK Advani and Former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. This year a total of five people have been honoured with Bharat Ratna, the maximum than in 1999 when four were given the award.