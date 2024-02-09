Editorial: Honour for ‘Telangana Bidda’

By conferring Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao, the nation has finally accorded him the pride of place, though belated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 11:45 PM

It is not very often that destiny chooses certain leaders to script the history of nations at their most defining times. Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao was one such favourite child of destiny; a ‘Telangana Bidda’ who rose from humble beginnings to become the architect of economic reforms and virtually reinvent India, both at home and abroad. By conferring Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, on him, the nation has finally accorded him the pride of place, though belated. No doubt, there is a clear political message behind the announcement ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. By honouring PV, the BJP leadership wants to send a message that it respects and honours the icons, representing divergent political ideologies, who were perceived to have been denied due recognition by their own parties. It is true that the Congress had a troubled equation with PV, its first Prime Minister outside the Nehru-Gandhi family, and was never comfortable acknowledging his contributions. It was widely felt that despite his transformational leadership at a time of deep financial crisis, he was not given his due. The Congress establishment had even sought to erase his legacy from the party’s history, painting him as the villain responsible for inaction that led to the demolition of the Babri Masjid. However, it never acknowledged the complex set of dynamics involved in the unfortunate episode. When he died in 2004, his body was not even allowed inside the AICC headquarters in Delhi, defying a customary practice. There was widespread public criticism over improper arrangements made for his funeral in Hyderabad.

PV’s tenure as Prime Minister, the first Telugu to rise to the position, was marked by a tectonic shift in economic policies that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of development. His contributions to India’s foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical stages but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage. The new industrial policy that ended the draconian Licence-Permit Raj and the national telecom policy were the key components of the liberalisation policy scripted and implemented by PV-Manmohan Singh duo, transforming the economic landscape of the country forever. Over three decades later, there is now a broad consensus that liberalisation has led to increased prosperity and pulled several millions out of poverty. When PV took over the reins of the country, he inherited an economic crisis, violent insurgencies and a nation adrift. Despite lacking a majority in Parliament, he successfully carried out bold reforms and completed a full term in office, the only Congress leader outside the Nehru-Gandhi family to have done so. For the people of Telangana, he represents a true son of the soil who earned a niche for himself in State and national politics as a scholar-politician, a polyglot, and an astute strategist.

