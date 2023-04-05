Aakash BYJU’s opens its new classroom centre at Habsiguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:57 PM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: Aakash BYJU’s opened a classroom centre in Habsiguda to cater to demand for its NEET, IIT JEE, Olympiads coaching and Foundation courses from class VIII onwards. This will be the 325th class room centre in 24 states and union territories.

The branch will also start the EAMCET and NEET courses from March 29, according to a press release here on Wednesday. The Habsiguda centre has 11 classrooms and can offer direct classes to 1200 students.

Featuring connected and smart classrooms, the centre can also provide a seamless learning experience to the students of its hybrid courses. This is the eighth center of Aakash BYJU’s in Hyderabad.

The new center was launched by Regional Director Dheeraj Kumar Misra. The company press release said students could enrol and take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST), ACST, direct by sharing their marksheet or register for Aakash BYJU’s National Talent Hunt Exam (Anthe) later this year, the institute’s flagship annual scholarship exam, to take admission.

