Aamir Khan enjoys a football game with son Azad in the rain

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:22 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Aamir Khan plays football with son Azad in rain. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: A video of Aamir Khan along with his son Azad came into focus where the star can be seen enjoying a fun match between him and his son. Amidst the Mumbai monsoons, which are said to be dewy and fun, Aamir and his son can be seen enjoying the new rain while drenching in it as they played a fun game of football.

By the looks of it, it seems to be a spontaneous thing. The father-son duo seems to be completely indulged in the game. Funnily, at one point Azad also tricks Aamir to score a goal while Aamir was slightly unattentive.

Aamir is closest to his kids. He is often seen encouraging them toward sports as it plays an important part in one’s fitness and physical growth. An avid sports watcher and supporter, he is popularly known for showing keen interest in every sports activity. From table tennis to wrestling and cricket, the actor is inclined towards every sport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in the lead roles.