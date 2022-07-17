Aasya Foundation conducts walkathon in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aasya Foundation organized a walkathon ‘Mission 500: Walk for Hope’ at Jalavihar, Necklace Road on Sunday with an objective of saving 24 cancer patients.

In order to support the cause, prominent personalities including actors Sree Vishnu and Prabhakar, anchors Ravi and Mrudula, Bigg Boss fame Maanas, MLRIT College Chairman Marri Laxman Reddy, Bala Latha of the CBS Academy and others participated in the walkathon.

The event included lot of energetic fun activities which generated enthusiasm among the audience. Every year, Aasya Foundation conducts walkathons to take up causes like cancer and heart diseases.