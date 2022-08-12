ABC Talkies announces Telugu edition of The Big Shorts Challenge

Hyderabad: The Big Shorts Challenge is a nationwide contest initiated by ABC Talkies for independent filmmakers across genres and languages. Following the successful completion of the first and second editions namely the PAN India Influencers and Content Creators and the North East Edition respectively, ABC Talkies launches the third edition i.e., the Telugu edition for filmmakers in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The contest is ABC Talkies’ way of encouraging young and independent filmmakers to come forward and display their works of art.

ABC Talkies was envisioned to help independent filmmakers by creating a platform where films would not be judged by individuals with biases and no film canned. This is clearly evident in the Big Shorts Challenge as the first contest based strictly on the film’s merits and performance. As a part of ABC Talkies’ mission to support and empower independent Filmmakers, the contest was designed in a manner wherein the audience decides the fate of the participants.

Filmmakers are invited to participate in the challenge where they submit short films (5-25 minutes) made by them in Telugu uploaded on the platform before August 31. The most watched Film will win a cash price of Rs.50,000 and the highest grossing film wins a cash price of Rs.50,000.

For details, interested participants can visit the website.

https://abctalkies.com/