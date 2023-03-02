Abdullapurmet murder: Court grants 7-day police custody of accused

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: A local court granted the Abdullapurmet police seven day custody of Hari Hara Krishna, the suspect who allegedly murdered his friend, N Naveen, last month as the latter was getting close to his girlfriend.

The police had arrested Krishna after he surrendered nearly a week after killing his friend on February 17 at an isolated place near ORR Abdullapurmet.

Krishna was apprehensive that Naveen was getting closer to his girlfriend of two years and had planned to murder him around three months ago.

He had brutally murdered on February 17 after inviting him to Hyderabad from Nalgonda on pretext of a party. After killing him he removed body parts, set ablaze a few parts while others were thrown away at isolated spots.