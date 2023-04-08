Chain snatcher held in Hyderabad

Abdullapurmet police nabbed a chain snatcher and recovered gold chain weighing three tolas and a bike from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police nabbed a chain snatcher and recovered gold chain weighing three tolas and a bike from him, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person is V.Shiva Kumar (29), a financier from Yadadri-Bhongir. According to the police, Shiva Kumar targeted women walking alone in secluded colonies and on a pretext of dropping them at their destinations, snatched their gold ornaments.

Similarly on Friday, he snatched the gold chain from one Balamma in Abdullapurmet.

Based on her complaint, the Abdullapurmet police booked a case and he was arrested.