All-round Prakash powers Green Park to big victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: Prakash Jena shone with all-round show in Green Park’s huge 126-run win over Hyatt Place in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Batting first, Green Park posted 160/8 in 20 overs. P Naresh top-scored with 46-ball 71 runs which was included with nine fours and one six. Prakash hit 52. Later, Prakash’s three-wicket haul helped his side bundle out Hyatt Place for mere 34 runs.

Brief Scores: Green Park 160/8 in 20 overs (P Naresh 71 (46b, 9×4, 1×6), Prakash Jena 52) bt Hyatt Place 34 in 8.4 overs (Prakash Jena 3/2, G Ramesh 2/6, lucky Singh 2/6); Marriott 135 in 18.4 overs (Prakash 43, Vimlesh 21; Nagendra 3/21, Pappu Das 2/16, Pradeep Rana 2/25) lost to Novotel HICC 136/8 in 16.5 overs ( Pradeep Rana 40; Ganesh 3/31, Rakesh 2/20, Vimlesh 2/25).