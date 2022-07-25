Above 100 people join TRS in Narsampet constituency

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

People join TRS in the presence of MLA Sudarshan Reddy.

Warangal: More than 100 people from 40 families of Pathipaka village of Nekkonda mandal, and 30 people from Nekkonda mandal centre have joined the TRS in the presence of Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Sudarshan Reddy said that the government led by TRS party under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking all steps for the development of Narsampet constituency.

“As a part of it, we have linked the Ramappa-Pakhal lakes, Rangaiah tank, and mega storage godowns. We are also trying to make Narsampet an education hub,” he said.