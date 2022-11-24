Absolute Barbecues hosts mouthwatering seafood fiesta in Hyderabad

The lip-smacking spreads at Sea Feast, specially curated by chefs for the festival, begin with scrumptious appetizers, including sizzling hot soups of Seafood Bisque and Mulligatawny Soup.

Hyderabad: Absolute Barbecues (popularly known as AB’s) is hosting an exhaustive spread of exotic seafood titled ‘Sea Feast’ in a variety of mouthwatering flavours. The much-awaited festival of food from the sea will be held till December 4 across all the branches in Hyderabad.

“AB’s is set to enhance the excitement and flavour of the festive ambience with the exclusive sea food festival, Sea Feast. The exotic and sumptuous recipes being served on a platter till December 4, and will satiate the patrons craving for seafood. The recipes are curated from different parts of the country and abroad, to give the gastronomes a never-before experience. The seasoning of the food through AB’s Wish Grill will make the food palatable as per their tastes,” says Vivek Kolukula, territory manager, AP & TS, Absolute Barbecues.

Yummy starters like Coastal Barbeque Prawns, Barbecued Chilly Garlic Basa fish, are served straight from the live kitchen. The flavoured Shark Steak Noodles, Curry Octopus Noodles, and Mongolian Mixed Seafood Rice and Noodles delight the taste buds to no end.

The main course includes Mangalorean Eel Gassi, Singaporean Crab Curry and Seafood Fried Rice. The delectable special dishes for the fest include Red Snapper cubes tossed in Indonesian style sauce and Water chestnuts tossed in Honey chilli sauce, to make the outing at AB’s most memorable.

All the eleven AB’s branches in the city at Gachibowli, Moosarambagh, Banjara Hills (Road No. 1 & Road No.7), Vanasthalipuram, Secunderabad, Kompally, AS Rao Nagar, Jubilee Hills, Miyapur and Inorbit Mall, will host the sea food festival. Also, AB’s will be opening its 12th outlet in the city, at Attapur, shortly.