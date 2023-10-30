Monday, Oct 30, 2023
ACB nab industrial officer while accepting bribe in Sircilla

ACB officials nabbed district industrial officer Upender Rao while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a person at his chamber at Integrated District Offices Complex

ACB nab industrial officer while accepting bribe in Sircilla
Rajanna-Sircilla: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials nabbed district industrial officer Upender Rao while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 13,000 from a person at his chamber at the Integrated District Offices Complex, Sircilla on Monday.

According to the ACB, a native of Padira, Saritha, had applied for the sanction of a subsidy amount for a tipper vehicle to the Commissioner of Industries, Hyderabad. Upender Rao allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 to send a positive report to higher officials and took Rs 17,000 on October 26. Saritha then approached the ACB who caught Rao red-handed.

