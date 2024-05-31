ACB nabs four irrigation department officials

ACB officials said the tainted officials initially demanded Rs 2.5 lakh and accepted Rs 1.5 lakh as advance.

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials nabbed four irrigation department officials including an executive engineer, two assistant engineers, and a surveyor on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh on Friday.

The Executive Engineer (EE) Bhansi Lal, Assistant Engineer (AE) K Karthik, and AE Nikhesh Kumar at the Office of the Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Circle, Ranga Reddy, situated at Red Hills, Hyderabad, and P. Ganesh, Surveyor, MRO Office, Gandipet, were caught by ACB, Hyderabad City Unit-2, while they were accepting bribe from the complainant who is a resident of Neknampur in Manikonda to process and forward the NOC permission file for the construction of a building.

They later demanded and accepted Rs. 40,000 for conducting a survey. The bribe amount of Rs 65,000 was recovered from their possession, the ACB statement added.