ACB nabs govt officer in draft case

The tainted officer was produced before the special court for ACB cases in Hyderabad for remanding in judicial custody. The case is under investigation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught K. Venkata Narsi Reddy, Assistant Director of District Industries Center at Integrated Collectorate office, Medchal-Malkajgiri for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 45,000 on Monday.

Venkata Narsi Reddy demanded bribe from the complainant from Kukatpally for inspecting the tipper vehicle purchased under the scheme of TSPRIDE (Telangana State Programme for Rapid Incubation of Dalit Entrepreneurs Incentive scheme) and to submit a report to the higher officials for sanctioning of incentive under the above scheme.

