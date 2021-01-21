ACB nabs two officials for taking bribe in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were, V Bhaskara Chary and M Sudhakar Reddy, senior employees of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Wednesday caught red-handed two senior employees – V Bhaskara Chary and M Sudhakar Reddy of Telangana State Warehousing Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 75,000 from a retired employee of the Corporation.

The duo was arrested in Afzalgunj. They allegedly demanded bribe for releasing retirement benefits of B Sundar Lal, a press release issued by the ACB said.

Chary was working as Corporation Managing Director/Additional Registrar. He was also holding full additional charge (FAC) of Hyderabad Agriculture Cooperative Association and Managing Director of TS Markfed.

Reddy was working as Corporation Superintending Engineer and FAC as Corporation General Manager (Business and Logistics).

