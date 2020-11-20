ACB raids Kamareddy CI’s house

By | Published: 5:33 pm

Kamareddy: Anti-Corruption-Bureau officials raided the residence of Kamareddy Circle Inspector Jagadish following allegations of corruption on Friday.

A seven-member ACB officials team conducted raids under the supervision of Nizamabad ACB DSP Anand Kumar, and inspected all the records during the raid in Kamareddy.

Anand Kumar said the raids were carried out on the residences of his relatives’ houses too in various parts of the State. ACB officials did not disclose the name of the complainant and case details since the investigation was still on.

