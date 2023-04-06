Bandi’s petition to quash remand order to be heard on April 10

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan also issued a notice to the police, asking to file a counter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:00 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: A quash petition moved by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the Telangana High Court, asking the court to quash Wednesday’s remand order by the Hanamkonda Magistrate Court has been posted for Monday.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, taking up the quash petition as a lunch motion, said he would hear the case on Monday. He also said Sanjay was free to file a bail application even by moving a house motion. The Chief Justice also issued a notice to the police, asking to file a counter.

Meanwhile, hearing is on in connection with a bail petition moved by Sanjay in the Magistrate Court in Hanamkonda on Wednesday. Sanjay’s counsel had moved the bail petition in the Hanamkonda court soon after he was remanded, following which the Magistrate posted the matter for Thursday and asked the prosecution to file a counter.

At the same time, a High Court division bench is also hearing a habeas corpus writ petition filed by the BJP.