Acing questions on Ratio and Proportion for SI exam

By Banda Ravipal Reddy
Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and answers along with solutions on the Ratio and Proportion topic.
1. What is the duplicate ratio of 4: 9?
A. 16 : 81 B. 64 : 729 C. 2 : 3 D. None of these
Ans: A
Solution:
Duplicate ratio of a: b is a2: b2.
Duplicate ratio of 4: 9 is 42: 92 = 16: 81
2. What is the sub duplicate ratio of 16: 25?
A. 4 :5 B. 256 : 625 C. 4096 : 15625 D. None of these
Ans: A
Solution:
Sub-duplicate ratio of a: b is :
Sub duplicate ratio of 16: 25= =4: 5
3. The compound ratio of 2 : 3, 5 : 4 and 8 : 9 is ?
A. 9 : 8 B. 2 : 5 C. 20 : 27 D. None of these
Ans: C
Solution:
The compound ratio of the ratios (a: b), (c: d), (e: f) is (ace: bdf)
Compound ratio of 2: 3, 5: 4 and 8: 9 = (2×5×8): (3×4×9)
= 80: 108= 20: 27
4. If 2: 3 = 12: x. Then find the value of x?
A. 12 B. 14 C. 16 D. 18
Ans: D
Solution:
a: b:: c : d a× d = b× c
2: 3 = 12: x 2× x= 3×12
X= 18
5. A sum of money is to be divided among A and B in the proportion 2: 3. If A gets Rs 3600, then find B’s share?
A. Rs 3600 B. Rs 5400 C. Rs 6400 D.Rs 6800
Ans: B
Solution:
A gets 2 units= Rs 3600
1 unit= Rs 1800
Therefore B gets 3units= 3×1800= Rs 5400
6. If a: b = 2: 3 and b: c = 5: 2. Then a: b: c =?
A. 2 : 3 : 5 :2 B. 10 : 6 : 12 C. 15 : 4 : 6 D. 10: 15: 6
Ans: D
Solution:
a: b= 2: 3= 2×5: 3×5=10:15
b: c= 5: 2= 5×3: 2×3= 15: 6
a: b: c=10: 15: 6
7. Find the fourth proportional of 3, 5 and 12?
A. 20 B. 22 C. 27 D. 33
Ans: A
Solution:
If a, b, c, d are in proportion
Then d is called the fourth proportional to a, b, c and a: b = c: d
a=3, b=5, c=12, d=?
Product of b and c= product of a and d
b×c = a×d d= =
Therefore fourth proportional of 3, 5 and 12 is 20
8. Two numbers are there in the ratio 2: 3. After subtracting 4 from both the numbers its ratio will become 5: 8. Then find initial numbers?
A. 20, 30 B.24, 36 C. 30, 45 D. None
Ans: B
Solution:
Let us assume numbers are 2x and 3x
16x-32=15x-20
X=12
Initial numbers are 2x=2×12=24and 3x=3×12=36
9. A and B together have Rs. 1210. If of A’s amount is equal to of B’s amount, how much amount does B have?
A. Rs. 460 B. Rs. 484 C. Rs. 550 D.Rs. 664
Ans: B
Solution:
Let us assume the amounts of A and B are x and y respectively.
Given that of A’s amount is equal to of B’s amount
That means
By solving i.e. x: y= 3: 2
B’s Share = = 2 × 242 = Rs 484
10. Two numbers are respectively 30% and 60% more than a third number. The ratio of the two numbers is:
A. 2: 5 B. 3: 5 C. 4: 5 D. 13 : 16
Ans: D
Solution:
Assume that 3 rd number= 100
1st number= 100 30% of 100= 100 30=130
2nd number= 100 60% of 100= 100 60= 160
Ratio of two numbers= 130:160= 13 : 16
11. A sum of money is to be distributed among A, B, C, D in the proportion of 5: 2: 4: 3. If C gets Rs. 1000 more than D, what is B’s share?
A. Rs. 500 B. Rs. 1500 C. Rs. 2000 D. None of these
Ans: C
Solution:
Given that C gets Rs. 1000 more than D
Difference in units between C and D= 4-3=1 unit
Therefore 1 unit=Rs. 1000
B’s share= 2units= 2×1000=Rs. 2000
Director, SIGMA
Sai Institute of General Mental Ability
Hyderabad
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .