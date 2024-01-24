Actor Prudhvi Raj joins Jana Sena in presence of Pawan Kalayn

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 08:23 PM

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu comedian Prudhvi Raj joined the Jana Sena party in the presence of Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan invited him into the party fold by draping a Jana Sena scarf around his neck. Prudhvi Raj’s wife and daughter were also present on the occasion.

Prudhvi Raj had joined the YSRCP in 2018, and after it came into power in Andhra Pradesh, he was appointed as the chairman and director of the Sri Venkateshwara Bhakti Channel (SVBC) in 2019.

However, he had to resign from the chairman post in 2020 after an audio tape involving the actor went viral.