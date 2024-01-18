YS Sharmila meets Pawan Kalyan, invites him for son’s wedding

Upon meeting the JanaSena party chief, Sharmila extended invitation to attend her son YS Rajareddy’s wedding.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 January 2024, 07:15 PM

Sharmila

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila, who was recently appointed as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress committee, paid a visit to actor-cum-politician Pawan Kalyan at his residence in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Pawan Kalyan warmly welcomed her by offering a flower bouquet.

Upon meeting the JanaSena party chief, Sharmila extended an invitation for him to attend her son YS Rajareddy’s wedding.

Sharmila’s son, YS Rajareddy, is set to tie the knot with Priya Atluri on February 17.

She has already extended invitations to notable figures, including Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, TDP chief Chandrababau Naidu, Telangana deputy cm Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BRS leader Harish Rao and others, to join the celebrations of her son’s wedding.