Actor Suman to support BRS

Veteran film actor Suman said he would extend his support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 AM, Fri - 12 May 23

Hyderabad: Veteran film actor Suman has said that he was certain about his rejoining the politics. Talking to media persons at Komatitippa village in West Godavari after taking part in a private programme, he said he would extend his support to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

Making an obvious reference to the Rythu Bandhu programme that helped the State in bailing out farmers from financial distress, he said natural calamities were common. The State government should make contingencies to address the impact of such calamities.

Suman had joined TDP in 1999 in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. After he did not get any recognition in the party, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004. As he did not get any key role in the BJP, he then kept himself away from politics.

