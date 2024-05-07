Work collectively for BRS victory in Khammam: Nama tells cadres

The activists should work collectively and conduct door to door campaigns asking for votes. The Congress government’s failures in implementing election promises should be explained to the voters, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Kothagudem: BRS candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that since the time was short for the elections the party activists should work hard and go to the voters at booth level for the victory of the party. He addressed a meeting of key activists and booth level committee members in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Former minister and former Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao said that the responsibility of electing Nageswara Rao, who was accessible to everyone, was on the party workers’ shoulders.

He turned emotional saying that he had been defeated despite developing the constituency a lot and such a mistake should not be repeated again in Lok Sabha polls.

Electing Nageswara Rao would help for further development of Kothagudem and Khammam, he said. Earlier in the day Nama Nageswara Rao campaigned at Rudrampur, 5 incline, Singareni head office and other areas extensively and received an immense response from the SCCL workers.

He said he fought with the Centre to save the Singareni organisation and the future of the workers. Nageswara Rao recalled his association with Kothagudem and Paloncha areas saying that studied in the area and worked here as a labourer for three and a half rupees a day.

The Congress, which deceived the people with fraudulent promises in the Assembly elections, was creating illusions to get votes, he alleged. In a democracy, people are the judges and they should think carefully and use their vote wisely.

He welcomed 100 activists of Congress and CPI parties who joined the BRS at Hemachandrapuram near Kothagudem town.