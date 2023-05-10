Prominent leaders from Maharashtra join BRS

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed leaders into the party fold and pledged his support for the development of Maharashtra and its people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: Prominent leaders from different political parties and trade unions of Maharashtra joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi here on Wednesday.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed them into the party fold offering them the pink scarf after pledging his support for the development of the State and its people.

Youth leader, Sachin Sathe, grandson of veteran political leader Annabau Sathe was among the leaders who joined the party on the day. The list of leaders who joined also figured Vainty Vaibhav Kadam (former Zilla Parishad member), Pramod Vitthal Jadhav (former Zilla Parishad member from Sirwal Satara), Manesh Rahul Godse, Azhar Khan (former president of Indian Airport Workers Union) and Vabhu Vasantrao Kadam, to mention a few.

Vinod Mote Gevnai, NCP leader from Nagpur, Dr. Aslam Bari, President United Muslim Forum,Vidharbha, Maulana Junaid Qasmi, of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Hingoli, Maulana Qasmi Abdul Latif, Jamiat Ulma e Hind Maha President from Nanded, Maulana Shafiullah Saheb (Malegaon) and Maulana Abubakar Sahab, State General Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party were also among the several who joined the BRS on Wednesday.

Others who joined were Anusaya Bikkad, BJP Yuva Morcha leader while there were some who joined from the Samata Party, Bhim Army Sena, Sambhaji Brigrade, Kamgar Aghadi, Nationalist Congress Patoda, RPI, Police Friend Circle, Swabhimani Manch, Prahar Party), Shiv Sena, All India Media Safety Forum, Congress and so on.