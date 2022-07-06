| Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj To Play Prostitute In Her Next

Hyderabad: Anasuya Bharadwaj, who was most recently seen in Gopi Chand’s ‘Pakka Commercial’, is set to appear in an intriguing web series.

Director Krish has been preparing to launch a web series with an interesting concept based on the events of a prostitute’s life. Anasuya Bharadwaj will reportedly play a prostitute in the adaptation of Telugu novelist Gurajada Appa Rao’s Kanyasulakam.

Kanyasulakam is a play written in the 1890s and has remained among the most popular ones over the years. Anasuya will play Madhuravani, a prostitute who the drama’s protagonists.

The online series will begin production soon under director Krish. More information about the same is expected to be out shortly.

Anasuya Bharadwaj’s appearance in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, and Ravi Teja’s Khiladi, marked a significant hype for her roles. However, it was her role as Rangamma Atha in Ram Charan-starrer Rangasthalam that had brought her much appreciation.