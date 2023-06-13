Audience proved again they will embrace content-based films, says Samuthirakani on ‘Vimanam’ success

Hyderabad: ‘Vimanam’ – starring Samuthirakani, Master Dhruvan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Dhanraj in lead roles – released in theatres worldwide last Friday in Telugu and Tamil languages. The film has received superhit talk from all quarters for its emotional and heartwarming content.

Directed by Shiva Prasad Yanala, it is jointly produced by ZEE Studios and Kiran Korrapati (Kiran Korrapati Creative Works). The team held a success meet to share their happiness.

Speaking on the occasion, Samuthirakani said, “‘Vimanam’ stands as a best example for the fact that good films will always be embraced and promoted by the audience themselves. This has been proved for many times. ‘Vimanam’ proved it again, thanks to ZEE Studios. I congratulate director Siva Prasad garu for scoring a good hit with his first film itself. When Nimmakayala Prasad garu told me that the theatre count has been increased after the film’s release, I felt very happy.”

Thanking everyone involved with the film, producer Kiran Korrapati shared: “The audiences got connected with the concept and emotions in the story. This lead to word of mouth publicity, and resulted in increased occupancies and also the theatre count. I am glad to see the warm reception for the film and it keeps on increasing day by day. An emotional film like ‘Vimanam’ comes very rarely. Encouraging such films will boost the morale of the industry and gives confidence to new directors.”

Dhanraj said, “I heartfully thank the audience for making ‘Vimanam’ a big hit. We all know how important a pilot is to fly an airplane. In the same way, to make our ‘Vimanam’ reach this stage, producers Kiran garu, ZEE Studios, director Siva Prasad garu worked as pilots.”

Writer Hanu thanked all those who encouraged and embraced ‘Vimanam’. “This film has the stories about lives we didn’t know. Kids should watch this film,” he said.

Director Siva Prasad said, “Everyone speaking high about ‘Vimanam’ film after watching it. The father is a great hero. Samuthirakani garu as Veerayya, Dhruvan as his son, Anasuya as Sumathi, Rahul Ramakrishna as Koti, Dhanraj as Daniel… everyone loved in their roles in my story. Thanks to producer Kiran garu, ZEE Studios’ Prasad garu. They believed me, my story and gave me an opportunity as a director.”