Anasuya Bharadwaj honours the unsung heroine of 1857, Begum Hazrat Mahal, by recreating her look

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: Anasuya Bharadwaj, who has been consistently impressing Telugu audiences with her portrayals of different, raw and rustic characters in movies such as ‘Rangasthalam’, ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Vimanam’, has recently paid a tribute to Begum Hazrat Mahal, the ‘unsung heroine of 1857’.

The actor took to her social media platforms and shared a picture of herself recreating the look of the Queen of Awadh, a fearless revolutionary and trailbrazer.

Sharing a couple of photographs of the Queen’s original look as seen in a stamp released in 1984 to commemorate the legacy of the Queen, and of herself emulating the look, Anasuya wrote a lengthy caption.

“Honouring the Unsung Heroine of 1857: “Begum Hazrat Mahal”, the fearless revolutionary Queen of Awadh, by recreating her look.

“Meet Hazrat Mahal, an unsung Icon of India’s past and a fearless trailblazer. In the era of the first war of Independence, she emerged as one of India’s earliest female freedom fighters.

“Hazrat Mahal played a crucial role in shaping India’s fight for freedom, dedicating over two decades of her life to challenging British rule.

“Her legacy was commemorated with a stamp on May 10, 1984, a testament to her enduring impact,” she said.

Anasuya concluded the post saying, “This Independence Day, let’s remember and celebrate the forgotten heroes like Begum Hazrat Mahal, who inspire us with their courage and commitment.”

