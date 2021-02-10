Adah Sharma takes on mental health

Chuha Billi will revolve around Adah’s character Katrina, who is suffering from mental health issues.

The actor will be seen in a multiple layered and complex role in the upcoming film Chuha Billi. The film has been directed by Prasad Kadam and produced by FNP Media and will release on February 12 this year.

Director Prasad Kadam says, “Mental health is a very serious and complex topic. We wanted to make sure we make a sensible film. We didn’t want to romanticise or victimise those who are suffering from such issues. Adah and Anupriya have both done a fantastic job and stayed true to their characters.”

Adah mentioned in previous interviews that the role is very different from the characters she has played so far. “Chuha billi is a dark subject. I play a girl who is bipolar. She is depressed and she isn’t coping with it well. I would like to believe I’m exactly the opposite of this character, and that’s what attracted me the most to playing her. We did a lot of workshops for the film, too,” Adah said.

Chuha Billi will revolve around Adah’s character Katrina, who is suffering from mental health issues. Sharing the screen with Adah Sharma will be actor Anupriya Goenka, known for her work in Criminal Justice, War, Padmaavat and Tiger Zinda hai.

