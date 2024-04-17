Diverse summer camps in Hyderabad

Here are a few curated programmes.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 17 April 2024, 09:52 PM

Hyderabad: Amidst the scorching heat of summer, Hyderabad opens its doors to a plethora of engaging and enriching summer camps catering to children of all ages and interests. Here are a few curated programmes.

Art for mental health

This summer, help your kids understand mental health for a brighter future. Facilitated by holistic counselling psychologist Saher Ali, the month-long ‘Art For Kids Summer Programme’ commencing on May 1 aims to teach children how to utilise art as a tool for managing stress, enhancing creativity, combating boredom, and boosting self-esteem.

Interested individuals can register at https://totums.exlyapp.com/9db50e23-47a2-4a3eac0d-b35dcbdae24c.

Thrill of horse riding

For those seeking adventure on horseback, the Telangana Horse Riding Academy in Kismathpur is offering comprehensive lessons in horse care and riding techniques. With 20 classes, each lasting 40 minutes, students will learn essential skills like grooming, saddling, feeding, and bonding with the horses. For further inquiries and slots, contact 9966078680.

Crafting creativity

Art aficionados can explore their creativity at Shilparamam’s Summer Camp, scheduled from May 1 to 17, from 10 am to 1 pm daily.

It offers a variety of activities including pottery, Madhubani painting, sea shell craft, tribal painting, pencil sketching, mandala painting, lippan art, and spoken Sanskrit with Bhagavad Gita verses. Contact: 8886652030.

Honing cricket skills

Cricket enthusiasts can rejoice as the Hyderabad Cricket Association rolls out its summer cricket coaching camps across 25 centres, inviting aspiring cricketers to sharpen their skills under expert guidance. Starting from April 20, the admissions for the camps are already open on the website. For registration and further information, check https://www.hycricket.org/ .

Unleash adventure

Located in Manneguda, the ‘Outlife Outdoor & Adventure Education Camp’ spanning 7 days is designed for children aged 8-15.

With a variety of activities such as hiking, camping, rock climbing, and team sports, it emphasises outdoor adventures and exploring nature. Scheduled from April 28 to May 5th, it offers different types of courses with varying prices. For further details, contact 7729988781.

Martial arts

Unleash your creativity and forge new friendships while mastering martial arts, kathak, contemporary dance, kalaripayattu, yoga, and dance improvisation games at Rangbhoomi spaces in Sainikpuri. Available for children aged 7-15, the programme runs from April 22 to May 3, offering sessions from 9 am – 10:30 am and 10:30 am – 12 noon. Contact 9700074079 for registrations and further details.