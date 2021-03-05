Adapt innovative ideas, Warangal NIT students told

MSME have launched a two-day industrial motivation awareness programme to create awareness on entrepreneurship, self-employment, MSME Schemes, etc., for the benefit of the unemployed youth

Warangal Urban: Stating that the Ministry of MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises) was playing a key role in the Indian economy, Prof NV Ramana Rao, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, said that students can adapt their ideas as innovations and get necessary support from the ministry.

The Ministry of MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), Government of India, and MSME Institute of Hyderabad, have launched a two-day industrial motivation awareness programme to create awareness on entrepreneurship, self-employment, MSME Schemes, etc., for the benefit of the unemployed youth in collaboration with the Center for innovation and Incubation (CII) of NIT, Warangal, at NIT campus on Friday.

This programme is aimed at bringing awareness to identify and motivate traditional/non-traditional entrepreneurs having potential for setting up MSMEs so as to lead them towards self-employment or to start their own enterprise in and around Warangal district.

K Siva Ramprasad, Assistant Director MSME-DI, Hyderabad, in his keynote address mentioned that the Ministry of MSME was seriously focusing on young entrepreneurs. “250 incubation centers linked with the MSME department to promote production designing and development. The MSME, Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with NIT, Warangal, in October 2020. Thus creating awareness on the establishment of industries for the technical students and unemployed youth,” he added.

Prof CSRK Prasad, Adviser to NIT Director Corporate relations, Prof P Srihari Rao, incharge of Centre for Innovation and incubation(CII) NITW, M Hari Prasad, General Manager, DIC, Warangal, Muralimanohar Rao, Lead Bank District Manager, and several other industrial and academic experts delivered lecturers at the programme.

