NIT Warangal gears up to celebrate 65th Foundation Day

This year's Foundation Day ceremony promises to be an illustrious event, with the distinguished presence of Dr. Komal Kapoor, Chairman, and Chief Executive of the Nuclear Fuel Complex (NFC) in Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal, is gearing up for a grand celebration as it approaches its 65th Institute Foundation Day on October 10. Established in 1959, this prestigious institution, formerly known as the Regional Engineering College (REC), holds a special place in India’s academic history. It was the very first of the now 31 NITs (formerly RECs) across the nation, with the foundation stone laid by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the same day 65 years ago.

Dr Kapoor’s contributions to the field of nuclear technology and seamless tube manufacturing are widely recognized. He has played a pivotal role in producing and supplying seamless tubes for various strategic applications within the Department of Atomic Energy, as well as for the Departments of Space and Defence.

“The event will not only serve as a momentous occasion for the institute but also as a platform to acknowledge the significant strides made in the domains of science, engineering, and technology since its inception. It will be an opportunity for students, faculty, alumni, and distinguished guests to reflect on NIT Warangal’s rich legacy and its continuing commitment to excellence in education and research,” said an official from the NITW.

The 65th Foundation Day celebration is expected to draw a large audience, including prominent figures from academia, government, and industry. It will feature a series of events, including cultural performances, award ceremonies, and keynote addresses, highlighting the institute’s achievements and contributions to the nation’s development.