| Adb To Host Webinar On Food Security In Se Asia On October 20

ADB to host Webinar on food security in SE Asia on October 20

Asian Development Bank serves as the primary organizer and partner for this discussion aimed at enhancing food security across Southeast Asia

By ANI Published Date - 03:37 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Manila: The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) food systems, and to address these challenges, ASEAN has developed a regional cooperation framework for food security and pursued policy reforms in domestic production and agriculture markets.

However, numerous issues persist. This timely concern forms the core of a joint webinar event between the Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office and the Economic Research and Development Impact Department, set to unfold on October 20.

The Asian Development Bank serves as the primary organizer and partner for this discussion aimed at enhancing food security across Southeast Asia.

The objectives of this upcoming webinar are multifaceted and deeply rooted in addressing the challenges faced by ASEAN in the context of food security.

Primarily, the event aims to provide a comprehensive overview of the progress achieved by ASEAN in the implementation of an integrated food security framework over the past decade.

It seeks to shed light on the significance of the regional cooperation framework established for an emergency rice reserve system within ASEAN, emphasizing its pivotal role in addressing the multifaceted challenges within the food systems of the region.

Furthermore, the event is dedicated to exploring the various opportunities for fostering and expanding regional cooperation and market development among ASEAN member states.

The focus here is to create a conducive domestic policy environment that can significantly contribute to strengthening food security in the region.

These objectives collectively aim to promote a more secure and resilient food system across Southeast Asia.

The intended audience for this event includes researchers, academics, policymakers, representatives from the private sector, and members of civil society who are engaged in the pressing matter of food security.

A panel of distinguished resource speakers will share their expertise and insights.

Choomjet Karnjanakesorn, General Manager, ASEAN, Lourdes Adriano (Consultant) Asian Development Bank, Roehl Briones (Senior Research Fellow) Philippine Institute for Development Studies, Arvind Betigeri (Regional Food Fortification Advisor) World Food Programme, David Dawe (Rice Market Specialist), Cherdsak Virapat (Director General) Centre on Integrated Rural Development for Asia and the Pacific, Abdullah Mamun International Food Policy Research Institute, Andrew McKenzie (Professor) University of Arkansas, Valerien Pede (Head of Impact Evaluation) Policy and Foresight Unit, International Rice Research Institute, Chandran Nair (Founder and CEO) Global Institute for Tomorrow, Jibran Punthakey (Agriculture Policy Analyst) Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, are the panellist for the event.

The webinar will be conducted in a hybrid format, allowing both physical and online participation. Interested parties can register online for this event at no cost.