Adhere to Covid norms: Sabitha

Nagarkurnool: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Sunday asked all the educational institutions, reopening for Classes IX and above on Monday, to mandatorily follow Covid-19 protocol. As per directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said elected representatives and officials concerned will visit schools and colleges and initiate necessary action against erring institutions.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating government post graduate and degree colleges, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and other government educational institutions, constructed at a cost of Rs 10 crore in Kollapur Assembly constituency. Nagarkurnool MP Ramulu, local MLA B Harshavardhan Reddy, MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Padmavathi and district Collector L Sharman Chavan, were present.

Sabitha Indra Reddy said only 20 students would be allowed per class with mandatory physical distancing of six feet between students. She stated that besides sanitisation of the classrooms, officials were instructed to clean the drinking water tanks at regular intervals.

“Separate committees have been constituted to monitor each educational institution. Students will be allowed into the school premises only on receipt of their parents approval. Isolation rooms have also been arranged in each school to be manned by necessary medical teams,” she added.

The Minister said transportation arrangements have also been made for students in association with TSRTC. The State government, she said, was giving equal priority to both health and education sectors. The Minister stated that after observing the smooth conduct of the classes for Standards ninth and above, the State government will take a decision on organising classes for students in lower standards.

On the occasion, the Minister also visited the government primary school at Chintalapally which was adopted and developed by MLA Harshavardhan Reddy. She gave a call to all the elected representatives to take inspiration from Harshavardhan Reddy and adopt one school each for development. The MLA developed the school by providing a library, a projector room and other facilities at an expenditure amounting to Rs 6 lakh.

