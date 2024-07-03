Student unions call for educational institutions bandh on July 4

The bandh call was given in protest against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 and National Eligibility Test (NET) question papers leakage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 10:37 PM

Hyderabad: Several student organisations have called for educational institutions bandh on Thursday.

Student organizations – NSUI, SFI, AISF, PDSU, VJS, DYFI, AIYF, PYL, PYC, YJS and AIPSU – called for abolishing of the National Testing Agency, which failed to conduct the tests smoothly.

The organizations demanded the Central government to give compensation to students who got impacted due to question paper leak besides resignation of the Union Education Minister over the issue.