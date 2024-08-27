Adilabad: 35-year-old home guard dies by suicide over health issues

Mohan is suspected to have resorted to the drastic step as he was upset after being diagnosed with a breathing-related ailment and other health issues
Adilabad: A 35-year-old home guard died, allegedly by suicide, here on Monday night. He was reportedly upset over prolonged health issues.
Mohan was found hanging from a tree near the agriculture market yard of the town. He is suspected to have resorted to the drastic step as he was upset after being diagnosed with a breathing-related ailment and other health issues.
He was a resident of the town and was working with the police headquarters.