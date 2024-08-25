Hyderabad: Homemaker hangs herself due to domestic violence

Hyderabad: A housewife died by suicide on Saturday night at her house in Filmnagar due to alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws.

The victim, Sirisha (29), a native of Karnataka married Ravindra Reddy in 2023.

According to investigators, at the time of the marriage, the victim’s parents gave a plot and gold ornaments as gift to the couple. However, Ravindra after the marriage allegedly started harassing and torturing the victim by asking her to get more money from her parents.

Due to frequent quarrel and harassment, the girl’s parents took her away to their home. A few days ago, Ravindra went to Karnataka and apologized to his in-laws for his behaviour and brought back his wife Sirisha.

On Saturday, he again picked up a quarrel with his Sirisha over money related demands. “The woman slipped into depression and hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house. The woman left behind a note alleging that her husband and in-laws had tortured her and due to it she is ending her life,” said Filmnagar sub inspector, Vijay Kumar.

The police registered a case and are investigating.