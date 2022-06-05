Adilabad: A lawyer’s gesture to feed the poor

Adilabad: Sudheer Sangem, a practicing lawyer from Adilabad town created a record of sorts by feeding the poor for 61 weeks in memory of his mother through his voluntary organisation – Sangem Charitable Trust. He sponsored lunch to the needy on the premises of the bus stand here on Sunday.

A native of Aadegaon (K) village in Echoda mandal, he founded Sangem Charitable Trust in 2014, following the death of his mother Girma Bhai on November 11 of 2014. “I am the only son to my parents. My mother had sacrificed for providing quality education and had played an instrumental role in my career growth. So, I decided to establish it to commemorate her affection. I serve the needy as long as I can,” the advocate told Telangana Today.

Through the trust, the lawyer erected a graveyard and shared the cost required for constructing religious structures in his village. He sponsored 500 tree guards to saplings planted in Shantinagar, Teachers Colony, Rickshaw Colony of Adilabad town, under Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme. He dug up water recharge pits on the premises of district court and a temple in district headquarters.

Similarly, the 44-year old Sudheer encourages school children by conducting various competitions and he felicitates eminent personalities belonging to diverse fields. He had played a vital role in sanctioning a road, bore-well, primary school in an interior Ananthapur village in Gudi Hathnoor mandal and Centre Sanghi village of Bheempur mandal.

Upon learning about the advocate’s novel initiatives, the office of Prime Minister of India sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of Telangana, suggesting him to compliment the lawyer, in 2017. President of India Pranab Mukherjee wrote a letter to Sanghem Charitable Trust, seeking it to continue its activities. “The letters are an honour to me. They increase my responsibility,” feels Sudheer.