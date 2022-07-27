Adilabad Collector tells officials to continue sanitation drives against spread of seasonal diseases

Collector Sikta Patnaik visits a street in Gudihathnoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Collector Sikta Patnaik instructed officials concerned to continue to carry out sanitation drives for preventing spread of seasonal diseases. She toured Gudihathnoor mandal centre on Wednesday.

Sikta initially visited two schools and shared suggestions with teachers of the institutions. She told the teachers to provide quality food cooked in hygienic environs. She asked them to take steps to avoid stagnation of rainwater and to keep premises clean. She instructed them to ensure vaccination to eligible students against Covid-19. She underlined the need to achieve 100 percent attendance and to offer fine quality education to the pupils.

The Collector later visited different streets of the mandal headquarters. She instructed officials concerned to take steps to segregate dry and wet waste. She told them to use bleaching, oil balls and fogging to prevent the prevalence of malaria, dengue, seasonal and vector borne infections. She asked them to provide work for 100 days to eligible holders of job cards under the prestigious National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The IAS officer then inspected saplings planted through a multi-layer method on either side of a road from Gudihatnoor and Utnoor under Telanganaku Harita Haram. She told the officials to prepare an action plan to meet targets of the massive plantation drive. District Medical and Health Officer Dr Narender Rathod, Gudihathnoor Tahsildar Sandhya Rani, MPDO Suneetha and Sapranch Jadhav Suneetha were present.