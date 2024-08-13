Adilabad girl achieves ranks in seven subjects in CPGET

Shubhangi thanked the lecturers at the college for imparting quality education. She also thanked her parents for encouraging her in studies

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 August 2024, 06:09 PM

Shubhangi

Adilabad: A girl student from the Government Science Degree College-Adilabad has excelled in seven subjects of the state-level Common Post-Graduation Entrance Test (CPGET)-2024 of which results were declared recently.

Shubangi Agarwal, who pursued B Sc (BZC) at the GSDC-Adilabad achieved the sixth rank in botany, 25th rank in Hindi, 27th rank in zoology, 57th rank in English, 107th rank in journalism, 117th rank in economy and 1,713rd rank in chemistry of the CPGET.

She is the daughter of Manishchandra Agarwal, a trader in the town.

GSDC principal Jagram Antharvedi said that Shubangi was a bright student and advised other students to draw inspiration from her and excel in studies.

