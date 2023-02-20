Adilabad: IG tells police to increase conviction rate to bring down crimes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Multi-Zone Inspector General Chandrashekhar Reddy convenes a meeting with authorities of the police department in Adilabad on Monday

Adilabad: Multi Zone Inspector General S Chandrashekhar Reddy said that crime rate could be reduced only when the rate of conviction was high. He along with Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy convened a meeting with police officials here on Monday.

Chandrashekhar Reddy said that gathering information through intelligence and other sources would play a vital role in preventing crimes. Offences could be controlled only when accused persons are convicted by efficiently probing into crimes and producing pieces of evidences before courts. Technology could be used in gathering evidence, he opined.

The IPS officer told the policemen to step up patrolling on the national highways with Adilabad sharing boundaries with Maharashtra. He asked the cops to reach a spot of crime by five minutes and to discharge duties to win the trust of the public. He suggested them not to harass suspects and witnesses in the name of investigations. He stressed the need to keep premises of police stations clean and to increase greenery.

The Inspector General instructed the police officials to take steps to curb banned matka, a form of gambling, trading of gutka, ganja and prostitution. He advised them to conduct programmes to raise communal harmony.

He cautioned that stringent action would be initiated against errant police and those who extend cooperation to anti-social elements. He wanted authorities to ensure welfare of policemen and statutory benefits to them.

Penchala Venkateshwarlu, Ginnela Satyanarayana, Chindam Devidas of District Police Officers Association, Additional SPs B Ramulu Naik, P Samay John, DSPs V Umender, Umamaheshwar Rao, P Srinivas, inspectors and sub-inspectors were present.