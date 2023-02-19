393rd birth anniversary of Shivaji celebrated in erstwhile Adilabad district

MLA Jogu Ramanna paid tributes by garlanding statue of Shivaji

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

MLA Jogu Ramanna pays tributes to Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj by garlanding his statue in Adilabad on Sunday.

Adilabad: The 393rd birth anniversary of Maharashtra’s warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated by members of Are community on a grand scale across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Sunday.

In Adilabad, MLA Jogu Ramanna paid tributes by garlanding statue of Shivaji, while a massive rally with about 10,000 people was taken out in Asifabad town. Asifabad MLA Athram Sakku, Zilla Parishad chairperson Kova Laxmi took part in the rally and then paid homage to Shivaji. They both hailed the warrior of Maharashtra. The participants raised slogans in support of Shivaji and recounted his victories.

Members of the community also celebrated the birthday by hoisting a flag and garlanding a portrait in Rajiv Nagar and Janmabhuminagar of Mancherial town. Are Sakshema Sangham District President Chaple Ravuji and others were present.

Similar celebrations were witnessed in several parts of Nirmal district.