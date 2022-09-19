Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna’s mother dies

She was 98. She is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Adilabad: Former minister and MLA Jogu Ramanna’s mother Bojamma died of age-related health problems at her native place Deepayiguda village in Jainath mandal on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Ministers Allola Indrakaran Reddy and Koppula Eshwar expressed deep condolences to Ramanna and his family members. Collector Sikta Patnaik and Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy conveyed condolences to Ramanna. According to her family members, final rites are going to be held at Deepayiguda village on Monday evening.