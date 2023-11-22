Congress, BJP are anti-farmer parties: Indrakaran

Indrakaran Reddy condemned union finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman's denial to allow additional borrowing to Telangana for failing to fix meters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:58 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that both the Congress and BJP were anti-farmer parties and the two parties would impose a cap on supply of power to agriculture needs if voted to power. He addressed a poll rally at Chincholi (B) village in Nirmal mandal on Wednesday.

Reddy condemned union finance minister Nirmal Sitharaman’s denial to allow additional borrowing to Telangana for failing to fix meters. He recalled that Rao had reiterated that he would not fix meters to electric motors come what may. Rao is the only Chief Minister to back up farmers facing the union government.

The minister alleged that the Centre stalled release of Rs 25,000 to Telangana as the state did not fix meters. He asked why the states ruled by the Congress and BJP were not implementing Rythu Bandhu, crop loan waiver and free supply of power for 24 hours to agriculture needs. He recounted that farmers were facing untold hardships during the regime of the Congress.

Farmers were being arrested for staging dharnas demanding seeds and supply of electricity. However, the BRS government was implementing a slew of schemes for the welfare of farmers in Telangana unlike anywhere in the country. He urged electors to teach a lesson to the Congress and BJP by defeating nominees of the two parties in polls slated for November 30.

He explained welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up by the state government in nine and half years. He sought electors to give another chance to grow the Nirmal segment further. Reddy was welcomed by villagers.