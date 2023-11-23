Telangana Polls 2023: BRS nominee Indrakaran Reddy hopes to score hat-trick from Nirmal

Indrakaran Reddy was elected as MLA four times and served as minister twice, and has been playing a vital role in growth of erstwhile Adilabad district

Nirmal: BRS nominee Allola Indrakaran Reddy stands out among most of the present day crop of public representatives for being in politics for over three decades. He was elected as MLA four times and served as minister twice, and has been playing a vital role in growth of erstwhile Adilabad district.

In an interview with Telangana Today, Reddy shared his vision to develop the historical Nirmal segment further and what he was expecting from electors.

What messages are you conveying to electors when seeking votes?

I was the one who convinced Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to create Nirmal district when districts were reorganised in 2016. Due to my pursuance, a medical college was granted to Nirmal district. Nirmal town is undergoing a makeover. Tourist spots and pilgrim centres of this region were developed in nine and half years.

What are your plans to develop the segment if elected for a fifth time?

An underground drainage would be created in Nirmal town. Efforts would be made to establish an engineering college and IT hub for the convenience of local students. Factories would be set up to provide livelihood to beedi rolling women. A special training would be provided to those who tend to migrate to Gulf countries. A lining would be constructed to the canal of Swarna irrigation project

Whom do you consider as your main opponent and how are your prospects of winning in these polls?

If you observe the implementation of welfare schemes and unprecedented developmental activities taken by the government, none is an opponent. Certain parties are making fake promises and baseless allegations against BRS, misleading the public. BRS will certainly score a hat-trick in Nirmal, while Chandrashekhar Rao will become Chief Minister for the third time.

You have been in politics since 1987. What is the striking change you noticed in the current politics?

I can sense a huge difference between politics then and now. A major portion of today’s leaders are instantly expecting dividends of politics. They are not striving hard for the good of the society and their regions. They are quickly shifting loyalties to other parties. They are struggling to win the trust of the public. Change, however, is inevitable.

In a rare instance, you are clashing with your political disciple K Srihari Rao. How do you see the contest between a guru and student?

We both don’t have any personal enmity except for political differences. I encouraged him to venture into politics and backed him up on many occasions. It is not wrong to aspire to become a legislator. People know about my role in the growth of Nirmal and are aware of his contribution. They will decide the result of the contest.