Adilabad, Nirmal see good rains, affecting low-lying rains

Adilabad/Nirmal: Both Nirmal and Adilabad districts registered moderate rains from Wednesday to Thursday. Low-lying areas were inundated by rainwater in Adilabad district headquarters. Hilly streams were flooded and irrigation projects saw copious inflows.

Adilabad district’s average rainfall was assessed to be 68.2 mm of rainfall. Both Utnoor and Neradigonda mandals had the highest rainfall of 159 and 149 mm, respectively. Narnoor mandal received 103 mm of rainfall, while Boath mandal recorded 102 mm of rainfall. The total rainfall of the district 5,724 mm as against the normal rainfall of 3,643 mm registered from June 1 to July 8, showing an excess by 57 percent.

Rain water entered houses located in certain low-lying colonies in Adilabad district, causing inconvenience to dwellers. Authorities of the Revenue department advised the flood-affected people to shift to safer places. Hilly streams and rivulets were swelled, hitting connectivity of remote parts of the district and isolating some interior habitations.

Waterfalls come alive

Popular tourist spots Kuntala Waterfalls belonging to Neradigonda mandal and Pochera Waterfalls in Boath mandal came alive following rains in upstream areas. Many other tiny waterfalls had inflows. Local youngsters and nature lovers made a beeline to the spots. They clicked photos and recorded videos of the picturesque nature wonders for sharing with their friends and on social media platforms.

The average rainfall of Nirmal district was measured to be 65.7 mm. Dilawarpur mandal received the highest rainfall by 96.6 mm, followed by Kaddam mandal which recorded 92.7 mm. While Sarangapur witnessed 84.9 mm of rainfall, Laxmanachanda and Pembi mandals had 83 mm of rainfall each. Dasturabad, Lokeshwaram, Kuntala, Kubeer, Soan, Khanapur, Lokeshwaram, Nirmal experienced somewhere between 70 mm and 60 mm of rainfall.

In the meantime, Swarna project in Sarangapur mandal recorded inflows of 2,860 cusecs in the past 24 hours. The total water level reached 1,176 feet as against the total storage capacity of 1,183 feet. Kadam Narayana Project of Kaddam mandal received 18,022 cusecs of inflows. The project had a water level of 689.5 feet when compared with a total storage capacity of 700 feet.

The showers, however, cheered growers of paddy and cotton crops. They said that the downpours would prevent saplings of paddy from being withered.

