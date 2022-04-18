Adilabad polytechnic student bags Dr BR Ambedkar Meritorious Award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Adilabad: Jadhav Maruthi, a student of Diploma in Commercial Computer Practice (DCCP) course at Sanjay Gandhi government polytechnic college of Adilabad bagged an award for standing in the top position in the State in results of the examinations under Scheduled Tribe category.

He was presented with the Dr BR Ambedkar Meritorious Award. He received the award from State Technical Education department commissioner Naveen Mittal in Hyderabad on Monday.

College principal M Prakash, teaching staff and students congratulated Maruthi for winning the award by displaying impeccable performance in academics. He said that students should draw inspiration from the ranker and bring recognition to the district and their parents.

