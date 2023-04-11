Adilabad Ranjans remain popular, but potters face challenges

Adilabad: Ranjans, the cylindrical clay pots used for cooling drinking water in summer, are one of the few products that enhance the image of Adilabad district in Telangana and across the country. The casks, molded by potters from the region, continue to be sold like hotcakes, providing livelihood to around 500 families and bringing unique recognition to the district.

According to Telangana Kummari Sangham state secretary Thogari Raghu, it is the special clay procured from irrigation tank beds around Adilabad district centre and Utnoor mandal centre that makes the containers stand out in cooling water. Additionally, rare horse dung imported from tribals dwelling in remote parts of Chandrapur district in Maharashtra plays a vital role in manufacturing the casks.

Touted as a poor man’s fridge, the containers have become a household name in Telangana since 1980. Around 60,000 Ranjans are molded in Adilabad town and Utnoor mandal each year to meet the high demand for eco-friendly casks. They are exported to Karimnagar, Warangal, Hyderabad cities, and different parts of Andhra Pradesh, Dubai, and the USA. Prices range from Rs 180 to 300 per unit, depending on the size.

Despite their popularity, pottery has become a risky affair, fraught with numerous challenges. Potters report that they are sometimes not allowed to collect clay from tanks by local fishermen. Similarly, authorities from the forest department prevent them from gathering wood waste meant for baking the wet Ranjans in kilns, even though a government order was issued by the Centre permitting them to use it free of cost.

Potters struggle to buy firewood from private timber dealers, resulting in a significant portion of them resorting to burning plastic carry bags and used water bottles to bake the pots and other containers. This practice exposes them, their families, and children to toxic gases emitted from the kilns, increasing their susceptibility to deadly cancer and respiratory diseases.

Thogari Raghu urges the government to implement the order that permits gathering wood waste from forests and issue machines to incorporate clay to protect the occupation. He also calls for social security pensions to help community members lead a dignified life and providing ample marketing opportunities.

Around 20,000 potters in the erstwhile Adilabad district traditionally depend on the ancient occupation of molding various sizes of clay pots, bowls, vessels, and containers, with their votes accounting for 60,000. However, youngsters from the Kummari community are not interested in continuing the occupation due to the challenges involved. Instead, they are opting for private and government jobs, businesses, driving, construction, other fields, and migrating to Gulf countries.