Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023
Home | Telangana | Adilabad Tribal Girl Felicitated For Winning Gold Medal In Photography

Adilabad: Tribal girl felicitated for winning gold medal in photography

A tribal girl was felicitated for winning gold medal by excelling in a state-level photography contest held in Visakhapatnam

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 11:45 PM, Tue - 17 January 23
Adilabad: Tribal girl felicitated for winning gold medal in photography
A tribal girl was felicitated for winning gold medal by excelling in a state-level photography contest held in Visakhapatnam

Adilabad: Sidam Mounika, a tribal girl was felicitated for winning gold medal by excelling in a state-level photography contest held in Visakhapatnam, in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.

She was honored by Utnoor Mandal Parishad President Pandra Jaivanth Rao with a shawl. Rao said that Mounika brought recognition to the tribal community and the district.

Hailing from the remote Kannapur village in Utnoor mandal, Mounika bagged the medal in December. She is a student of a school in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

 

Related News

Latest News