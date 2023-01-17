Adilabad: Tribal girl felicitated for winning gold medal in photography

A tribal girl was felicitated for winning gold medal by excelling in a state-level photography contest held in Visakhapatnam
Adilabad: Sidam Mounika, a tribal girl was felicitated for winning gold medal by excelling in a state-level photography contest held in Visakhapatnam, in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday.
She was honored by Utnoor Mandal Parishad President Pandra Jaivanth Rao with a shawl. Rao said that Mounika brought recognition to the tribal community and the district.
Hailing from the remote Kannapur village in Utnoor mandal, Mounika bagged the medal in December. She is a student of a school in Rajanna-Sircilla district.