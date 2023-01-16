Three arrested for selling Chinese manja in Adilabad

Three persons were arrested for selling banned Chinese manja here on Sunday. Manja worth Rs 19,200 was seized from them
Adilabad: Three persons were arrested for selling banned Chinese manja here on Sunday. Manja worth Rs 19,200 was seized from them.
Adilabad I Town Inspector K Satyanarayana said the accused traders were Dushyanth Patel, Vijay Kamble and Kuragayala Srinivas belonging to the town.
Meanwhile, police inspected several commercial establishments to check manja sales in the town. Central Crime State Inspector Chandramouli, I Town Sub-Inspector Ashok took part in the inspections.